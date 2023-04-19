Products
This is the latest launch from Upnext
Upnext for Notion
Upnext for Notion
Save anything, and actually get to it later
Upnext is a radically better reader:
💾 Save any type of content in a single library,
🪄 Get through what's relevant later and,
🗣 Share what you learned and discovered with others.
Launched in
iOS
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
+1 by
Upnext
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Upnext
Save anything, and actually get to it later
Upnext for Notion by
Upnext
was hunted by
flo merian
in
iOS
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Jeroen Seghers
and
Joe Mifsud
. Featured on April 21st, 2023.
Upnext
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on July 12th, 2022.
Upvotes
21
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
