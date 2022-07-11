Products
Upnext
Ranked #11 for today
The internet enabled anyone to publish at practically zero cost, and we now have access to millions of sources of written, audible and video content. This abundance of information allows us to stay up to date or learn about practically any topic.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
About this launch
Save anything, and actually get to it later
Upnext by
Upnext
was hunted by
Aaron O'Leary
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Jeroen Seghers
. Featured on July 11th, 2022.
Upnext
is not rated yet. This is Upnext's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Daily rank
#11
Weekly rank
#15
