UpMyArt (UMA)
Ranked #19 for today
UpMyArt (UMA)
Peer-to-peer marketplace for fine art rental
Our vision is to unlock and expand the power & possibilities of fine art by increasing its visibility. It seems most collectors have more art than they can display and others have less art than they want. UMA hopes to bridge that divide.
Launched in
Tech
,
Shopping
,
Pop culture
by
UpMyArt (UMA)
About this launch
UpMyArt (UMA) by
UpMyArt (UMA)
was hunted by
Bryan Verona
in
Tech
,
Shopping
,
Pop culture
. Made by
Bryan Verona
. Featured on June 6th, 2022.
UpMyArt (UMA)
is not rated yet. This is UpMyArt (UMA)'s first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#19
