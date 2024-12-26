Launches
UPLOAD.food
Turn your receipts into smart recipes.
Turn grocery receipts into smart, personalized recipes. Save time, reduce food waste, and cook meals tailored to your diet, schedule, and kitchen tools.
Cooking
Artificial Intelligence
Food & Drink
Turn receipts into tasty recipes
UPLOAD.food by
was hunted by
Omar Olaes
in
Cooking
Artificial Intelligence
Food & Drink
Omar Olaes
. Featured on January 12th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is UPLOAD.food's first launch.