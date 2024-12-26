Subscribe
Turn your receipts into smart recipes.
Turn grocery receipts into smart, personalized recipes. Save time, reduce food waste, and cook meals tailored to your diet, schedule, and kitchen tools.
Launch tags:
CookingArtificial IntelligenceFood & Drink

About this launch
83
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
was hunted by
Omar Olaes
in Cooking, Artificial Intelligence, Food & Drink. Made by
Omar Olaes
. Featured on January 12th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is UPLOAD.food's first launch.