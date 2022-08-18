Sign in
UpLink
Request documents at scale, and track them like a CRM
UpLink helps accountants, auditors, lawyers, and others request hundreds or thousands of documents from others. UpLink streamlines the process and keeps track of everything so you don't have to.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
About this launch
UpLink was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
SaaS
. Made by
Brady Ochse
,
Alexander Grant
,
Alex Maher
and
Nick Yarmesch
. Featured on August 22nd, 2022.
