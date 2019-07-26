Log InSign up
uplifter

AI-driven insights and recommendations for Google Analytics.

#5 Product of the DayToday
AI-driven insights for Google Analytics. Automaticly discover website conversion problems, who's affected, why and what you can do about it.
Uplifter automates web analytics to give you 'what to do' to get a better conversion rate, more sales and revenue.
AlexJamesHolman
Hey I'm new to ProductHunt! 👋 I have just launched a new SaaS product called uplifter! It matches anomalies in your website data (Google Analytics) with crowd sourced how to guides to make a better website. Its FREE in beta so signup at https://uplifter.ai and give me some feedback please! 💗
Hamed Safi
Great product! The best feature here is the Insights & reporting for me. Would be great to be able to see a sample of this on the site. I'd love to see how your platform can provide valuable insight based on the data. Thanks and Congrats.
AlexJamesHolman
@hamed_safi Thanks! Do you use Google Analytics? If so make a free acount and test it out!
