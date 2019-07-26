Discussion
AlexJamesHolman
Hey I'm new to ProductHunt! 👋 I have just launched a new SaaS product called uplifter! It matches anomalies in your website data (Google Analytics) with crowd sourced how to guides to make a better website. Its FREE in beta so signup at https://uplifter.ai and give me some feedback please! 💗
Great product! The best feature here is the Insights & reporting for me. Would be great to be able to see a sample of this on the site. I'd love to see how your platform can provide valuable insight based on the data. Thanks and Congrats.
@hamed_safi Thanks! Do you use Google Analytics? If so make a free acount and test it out!
