Upgage.ai

Supercharge mobile app user engagement using AI ⚡

Upgage.ai boosts mobile app user engagements. It analyzes each user's usage patterns and sends automated notifications at the right moments. Experienced developers can integrate the SDK into existing apps in less than 10 minutes.
Marc Erwin
Marc Erwin
Hunter
Upgage.ai sends automated notifications based on usage patterns to increase engagement and reduce churn rates. We have been testing the SDK with our iOS app in close/private beta for the last few months and had surprisingly positive results. So when my friends at the team told me that their website is ready and that it will be launched any day now, I thought why not make a post on Product Hunt. Please ask me any questions, I will try to answer them as best as I can. If there are some interests, I will try to invite the makers to the discussion as well.
