Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Hunter
Marc Erwin
Upgage.ai sends automated notifications based on usage patterns to increase engagement and reduce churn rates. We have been testing the SDK with our iOS app in close/private beta for the last few months and had surprisingly positive results. So when my friends at the team told me that their website is ready and that it will be launched any day now, I thought why not make a post on Product Hunt. Please ask me any questions, I will try to answer them as best as I can. If there are some interests, I will try to invite the makers to the discussion as well.
UpvoteShare