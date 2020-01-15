  1. Home
Upflow

Cash collection, made easy.

Upflow is a SaaS tool integrated with your accounting software that helps you :
📊 Understand your customer exposure
🔫 Schedule personalised reminders on unpaid invoices (calls, emails, letters)
💵 Provide your customers new payments methods
Upflow turbocharges your invoicesMeet Upflow, a French startup that wants to help you deal with your outstanding invoices - the company first started at eFounders. If you're running a small business, chances are you're either wasting a ton of time or a ton of money on accounts receivable.
Upflow grabs $2.7 million to streamline payment processesFrench startup Upflow has raised a $2.7 million funding round (€2.5 million) from Kima Ventures, eFounders and various business angels. The company tracks your outstanding invoices and makes sure you get paid on time.
Discussion
Alex Louisy
Alex Louisy
Maker
👋 Hey PH, Alex from Upflow here. Thanks @kevin for the hunt. 🇺🇸 After 2 years in the making, we're super excited to release Upflow publicly. We started Upflow after realising how many companies struggle to get paid on time, and just how easy it can be to fix this if you have the right tools & processes in place. We've come a long way since the first wireframes: to date we've sent tens of thousands reminders and our users have collected close to $1B with Upflow. 🚢 What is Upflow? A SaaS tool that helps B2B businesses increase their working capital by tracking cash collection efficiency, reminding customers of outstanding invoices and making it as easy as possible for them to pay. We're still early and have a long way to go. We look forward to hearing your feedback, and are happy to answer any questions that you might have! 😽PH family, we’re offering a 20% discount on all public plan for signup in January. Cheers Alex
Etienne Dargnies
Etienne Dargnies
What I love about Upflow: - Hassle of chasing money disappeared - Integration with Quickbooks is great - DSO decreased dramatically
Alex Louisy
Alex Louisy
Maker
Thanks @etidar!! 😘
Marion Fontana
Marion Fontana
Fan since the very beginning! I use it daily, now I can't do without them! :)
Alex Louisy
Alex Louisy
Maker
Thanks for your support @marion_fontana 🙌
maxime ferret
Maker
maxime ferret
Maker
@marion_fontana Thanks for those kind words!
Charlotte Picot
Charlotte Picot
User of Upflow for 1 year now ! It's crazy how it makes my life easier ! From an operational point of view, it's life changing ;) Pros: Great solution, Great UX, Great Support Team, Regular Updates / Cons: I should have discovered it earlier !!
