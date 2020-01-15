Discussion
👋 Hey PH, Alex from Upflow here. Thanks @kevin for the hunt. 🇺🇸 After 2 years in the making, we're super excited to release Upflow publicly. We started Upflow after realising how many companies struggle to get paid on time, and just how easy it can be to fix this if you have the right tools & processes in place. We've come a long way since the first wireframes: to date we've sent tens of thousands reminders and our users have collected close to $1B with Upflow. 🚢 What is Upflow? A SaaS tool that helps B2B businesses increase their working capital by tracking cash collection efficiency, reminding customers of outstanding invoices and making it as easy as possible for them to pay. We're still early and have a long way to go. We look forward to hearing your feedback, and are happy to answer any questions that you might have! 😽PH family, we’re offering a 20% discount on all public plan for signup in January. Cheers Alex
What I love about Upflow: - Hassle of chasing money disappeared - Integration with Quickbooks is great - DSO decreased dramatically
Fan since the very beginning! I use it daily, now I can't do without them! :)
User of Upflow for 1 year now ! It's crazy how it makes my life easier ! From an operational point of view, it's life changing ;) Pros: Great solution, Great UX, Great Support Team, Regular Updates / Cons: I should have discovered it earlier !!
