upester

upester

You pester companies, we convey it - they listen, we all win

Free
In the good tradition of pestering someone for what you want, you tell us what you think the industry and companies should provide to the public. Submit product reviews, new product ideas, complaints, suggestions, etc.
Launched in User Experience, Business Intelligence
upester
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"It goes without saying: We're also subject to pestering. Found something you didn't like? Did you particularly like something about upester? Pester us! Pester away, friends! Pester, pester, pester! Until things get done."

The makers of upester
About this launch
upesterYou pester companies. We convey it. They listen. We all win.
0
reviews
1
follower
upester
was hunted by
Tudor
in User Experience, Business Intelligence. Made by
Tudor
. Featured on March 7th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is upester's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#53
Week rank
#100