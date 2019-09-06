Log In
Extension to organize websites easily into shareable folders

A place to store your website links in an organized fashion. Save links for later, or need to keep track of a site? Store sites into folders, or sub-folders keeping your bookmarks safe, and easy to find. Share these folders for easy access and organization.
AkaSoggybunz
AkaSoggybunz
Maker
I am the maker of updoots. The idea of Updoots came a few years ago while I was still in college. I was an avid user of Imgur, and I would upvote, heart, and comment on all sorts of posts on the website. The issue was whenever I wanted to see an upvote, or heart it was very difficult to go back and actually find it. That's when the idea of updoots fist came about. I wanted a place where I could easily save website Urls in an organized fashion and be able to find them conveniently later.
