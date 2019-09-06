Discussion
Maker
AkaSoggybunz
I am the maker of updoots. The idea of Updoots came a few years ago while I was still in college. I was an avid user of Imgur, and I would upvote, heart, and comment on all sorts of posts on the website. The issue was whenever I wanted to see an upvote, or heart it was very difficult to go back and actually find it. That's when the idea of updoots fist came about. I wanted a place where I could easily save website Urls in an organized fashion and be able to find them conveniently later.
