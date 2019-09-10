Log InSign up
Updatefy 2.0

Transform Google Sheet into embeddable widgets

Use Updatefy to transform any Google Sheet into embeddable widgets using our built-in widgets types or use our custom widget element to create what you need!
Maxi Gimenez
Maxi Gimenez
Maker
Hey PH! I'm back with a new version of Updatefy! On this past months I introduce a lot of new features: - New gallery widget type - New table widget type - New custom element to create own widgets Together with the new version, we released our blog with interesting content of how to use Updatefy for your project! - Create your own HTML widgets using our new custom element - Create image gallery from Google Sheet - Transform spreadsheet into a ready to embed widget table! Any feedback will be appreciated!
