Updatefy 2.0

Discussion
Maker
Maxi Gimenez
Hey PH! I'm back with a new version of Updatefy! On this past months I introduce a lot of new features: - New gallery widget type - New table widget type - New custom element to create own widgets Together with the new version, we released our blog with interesting content of how to use Updatefy for your project! - Create your own HTML widgets using our new custom element - Create image gallery from Google Sheet - Transform spreadsheet into a ready to embed widget table! Any feedback will be appreciated!
