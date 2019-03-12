Updatefy lets you convert any Google Sheet into beautiful embed update widget for your product. Theres not need for code knowledge to use it, just create a Google Sheet, add some product updates, create a new widget, copy/paste the script and all set! 🚀
Maxi GimenezMaker@gmaxi_ · Engineer
Hey everyone! This is the #3 product lunched since I decided to start creating side projects on my free time 👨💻 Updatefy.co is a maker oriented product that lets you create powerful/beautiful update page for your product in seconds! also no code knowledge required! As an example I use the follow spreadsheet to write down all the product updates for Updatefy and then using our platform we setup this section using our third party script: https://docs.google.com/spreadsh... to https://updatefy.co/updates Any feedback will be appreciated! I will continue adding more features such as new themes, more content type support and more!
