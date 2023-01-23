Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → UpCat - A.I. Powered Upwork Proposals
Get hired faster on Upwork with personalized cover letters

Free
UpCat is a browser extension that helps Upwork users streamline their job search by generating professional and personalized cover letters with the help of ChatGPT technology. It also includes a real-time alert feature to notify users of new job openings.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Freelance, Artificial Intelligence by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Hey everyone! We would love to hear your feedback on how we can improve UpCat to best serve your job search needs on Upwork. Please share your thoughts and suggestions in the comments below. Thank you!"

The makers of UpCat - A.I. Powered Upwork Proposals
About this launch
Get hired faster on Upwork with personalized cover letters
0
reviews
2
followers
was hunted by
Hasnain Khurshid
in Chrome Extensions, Freelance, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Hasnain Khurshid
. Featured on January 23rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is UpCat - A.I. Powered Upwork Proposals's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#41
Week rank
#43