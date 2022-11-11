Products
Home
→
Product
→
uPaste
Ranked #18 for today
uPaste
Mac clipboard manager, copy-paste helper
Visit
Upvote 17
Redeem Code on AppleStore
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
uPaste is a mac clipboard management tool on the screen side. It records and organizes your copy/paste history automatically. It lets you use your pasteboard content anytime or anywhere.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
uPaste - A clipboard tool on screen side
About this launch
uPaste - A clipboard tool on screen side
Mac Clipboard Manager, Copy/Paste Helper.
0
reviews
17
followers
Follow for updates
uPaste by
uPaste - A clipboard tool on screen side
was hunted by
Leo Liu in Omi
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Leo Liu in Omi
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
uPaste - A clipboard tool on screen side
is not rated yet. This is uPaste - A clipboard tool on screen side's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Comments
3
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#49
Report