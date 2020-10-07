  1. Home
Spell all the words you can in two minutes

A fast-paced word game with a lexicon that includes slang, acronyms and contractions. How many words can you spell in two minutes? 25 cents per download is being dontated to the San Francisco-Marin Foodbank.
Former Apple engineer and autocorrect creator builds his first app, a word game called Up SpellFormer Apple software engineer and designer Ken Kocienda, whose work included the original iPhone and the development of touchscreen autocorrect, has created his first iOS app, Up Spell. The fast-paced, fun word game challenges users to spell all the words you can in two minutes and uses a lexicon ...
Gabe Perez
Love word games. I used to be a big fan of Words With Friends 2 but it's nice to see a game you can play alone.
