Up Spell
Up Spell
Spell all the words you can in two minutes
A fast-paced word game with a lexicon that includes slang, acronyms and contractions. How many words can you spell in two minutes? 25 cents per download is being dontated to the San Francisco-Marin Foodbank.
an hour ago
Former Apple engineer and autocorrect creator builds his first app, a word game called Up Spell
Former Apple software engineer and designer Ken Kocienda, whose work included the original iPhone and the development of touchscreen autocorrect, has created his first iOS app, Up Spell. The fast-paced, fun word game challenges users to spell all the words you can in two minutes and uses a lexicon ...
No reviews yet
Gabe Perez
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
Love word games. I used to be a big fan of
Words With Friends 2
but it's nice to see a game you can play alone.
