Deploy serverless apps and APIs in seconds to AWS Lambda

#2 Product of the Day February 12, 2019

Up deploys infinitely scalable serverless apps, APIs, and static websites in seconds, so you can get back to working on what makes your product unique.

3 reviews 
  Simon Mansfield
    Pros: 

    Simplicity, ease of use and docs are great!

    Cons: 

    Adding support for a "global" lambda deploy would be neat.

    I've been using Up in production for a variety of client projects over the last year, and it's been great. Not only that but TJ is incredibly quick to reply to any issues you might have in the Slack channel.

    Simon Mansfield has used this product for one year.
  Louis-Rémi Babé
    Louis-Rémi BabéCTO, Prototypo
    Pros: 

    Really easy to get started and configure multiple environment. Pro features are neat!!

    Cons: 

    Can't think of a real disadvantage

    Been using it in production for more than a year. First the community edition and recently switched to the professional one, which saved me a lot of hours if I had to do the same things by hand.

    Louis-Rémi Babé has used this product for one year.
TJ Holowaychuk Maker Founder of Apex Software
Hello everyone! Up is a free and open-source tool for deploying and managing apps and APIs to your own AWS account in a single command, utilizing Lambda for near-infinite automatic scaling and extremely cost-effective on-demand pricing. Up is focused on deploying "vanilla" HTTP applications, there's no need to learn a new framework or manage individual Lambda functions—you can use Express.js, Koa, Golang, Django or whatever you prefer. You can think of it more like a serverless Heroku. Up Pro adds additional functionality such as encrypted per-stage environment variables, instant rollbacks, alerting, and a deployment log, for $10/mo — using the "product-hunt" coupon. There are no restrictions on many team members or the number of applications you can deploy.
Tal Bereznitskey
@tjholowaychuk We've been using up for over 2 years for multiple projects. It just works amazingly well! Well done
Tal Bereznitskey
@tjholowaychuk Oh... and I've written about the experience here https://hackernoon.com/lessons-l...
Katerina Limpitsouni
This is so cool!!! Normally I wouldn't comment on something so technical, but lately I've had my ear chewed off about the benefits of serverless and how Up makes it ridiculously easy and manageable!!! Great project!
TJ Holowaychuk Maker Founder of Apex Software
@ninalimpi thank you 😸
Danić Filip
The whole aesthetic and design looks way too much like Zeit.co and it’s off-putting.
TJ Holowaychuk Maker Founder of Apex Software
@vandanic yeah the logo part was unfortunate, mine is supposed to be an "A" but kind of looks like a triangle. As for the aesthetic in general, I've always had a minimalistic monochrome style, long before Zeit existed. Hell their v2 stuff looks a lot like Up, it's basically a router in front of Lambda.
Danić Filip
@tjholowaychuk I’m sure that that’s how you see it and more power to you :)
pete bray
@vandanic @tjholowaychuk You gotta go w/ bigger fonts for us old timers. The tiny sliver fonts are really really hard to read for those of us who haven't yet made the journey to reading glasses.
TJ Holowaychuk Maker Founder of Apex Software
@petebray ahah noted, thanks!
Asya Lem
@vandanic Tj was first! <3
Mohamed Saleh
Sounds great, I have a question What is the difference between Up and Serverless Framework? Do Up has any capability fro remote debugging of lambda functions?
TJ Holowaychuk Maker Founder of Apex Software
@engmsaleh good question! The primary difference is that Up is designed specifically for existing paradigms, you write your app/API as you always would locally with any HTTP framework you like, and then `up` to deploy it. You could think of it as a serverless Heroku, letting you test apps locally very easily and use existing knowledge. Serverless (and others) by contrast require specific knowledge of the serverless ecosystems, where you're managing individual Lambda functions per-route, and writing your application to fit that model. I don't have remote debugging functionality right now, I'd have to look into that.
Mohamed Saleh
@tjholowaychuk I'm personally using serverless framework and I agree with you as a start it is a bit of challenge I will give Up a shot In my opinion one of the most struggles that I have found when developing serverless in general is debugging if you make Up work for that I think it will be a huge addon 😄
o1lab
@engmsaleh @tjholowaychuk : Thanks for this Q&A. I always had this doubt myself about Up. So if I've understood it right - Up takes any http based app and makes-or-deploys a lambda (aws serverless) version of it ?
TJ Holowaychuk Maker Founder of Apex Software
@engmsaleh @o1lab yep that's correct. Technically what it actually does is run your application inside of Lambda, via `node server.js`, or `./main` for binaries etc, and Up has an internal proxy which takes the Lambda API Gateway event, and translates it back into HTTP, forwarding it to your server. This is what lets Up provide middleware features such as CORS, logging, redirects, error pages and gzip compression as well. It sounds like it would introduce latency, but in practice it's very low, typically less than 1ms.
o1lab
@tjholowaychuk WOW ! That is really seamless !! The title in Up github is selling it short for me 😀 ! >>> Deploy ANY apps, apis, and sites within seconds as serverless in AWS (would be great) I've played with GCP cloud functions and had come across serverless.com framework. The whole concept of writing yaml in serverless.com is really not it. PS: Im a big fan of your work 😍😍 - Great moment for me to have interacted with you😀
Upvote (2)·
James Ide
Speaking to using Up for small websites, it’s very robust and cost effective for dynamic websites and APIs. Up is a relatively easy way to use serverless compute (AWS Lambda) with optimized, secure internet connections for users (AWS CloudFront CDN). The compute and bandwidth costs for my personal site deployed with Up are under a dollar a year. Route53 DNS is my highest cost on top of that ($0.50 per month) and is convenient but optional. With Up, I like that if my site were to get a spike in traffic, Lambda would automatically handle the load and my costs would grow linearly for just the duration of the spike. Up also can remove older versions of your site so your storage costs don’t grow. This timely ProductHunt post realizes some of the nascent benefits of serverless computing laid out in “A Berkeley View on Serverless Computing”, published last Sunday (https://www2.eecs.berkeley.edu/P...). Websites and APIs deployed with Up are cost efficient and geographically distributed, and you can “scale to zero” and scale back up.
TJ Holowaychuk Maker Founder of Apex Software
@ji didn't realize you were using Up! haha thanks for the comment :D
