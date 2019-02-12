Up
Deploy serverless apps and APIs in seconds to AWS Lambda
Up deploys infinitely scalable serverless apps, APIs, and static websites in seconds, so you can get back to working on what makes your product unique.
Reviews
- Pros:
Simplicity, ease of use and docs are great!Cons:
Adding support for a "global" lambda deploy would be neat.
I've been using Up in production for a variety of client projects over the last year, and it's been great. Not only that but TJ is incredibly quick to reply to any issues you might have in the Slack channel.Simon Mansfield has used this product for one year.
- Pros:
Really easy to get started and configure multiple environment. Pro features are neat!!Cons:
Can't think of a real disadvantage
Been using it in production for more than a year. First the community edition and recently switched to the professional one, which saved me a lot of hours if I had to do the same things by hand.Louis-Rémi Babé has used this product for one year.