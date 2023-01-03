Products
Unwynd
Unwynd
Make group plans without group chat. Invite, RSVP & play
Introducing Unwynd. Delivering powerful automation to streamline parties, organizations, and teams. Leaders can share schedules in moments and group members have access to the most up-to-date info and can easily rsvp to events.
Events
Social Network
Calendar
Unwynd
About this launch
Unwynd
Make group plans without group chat. Invite, RSVP, and play!
Unwynd by
Unwynd
was hunted by
Mohammad Mansoor
in
Events
,
Social Network
,
Calendar
. Made by
Mohammad Mansoor
. Featured on January 15th, 2023.
Unwynd
is not rated yet. This is Unwynd's first launch.
