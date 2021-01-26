discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Alex Pierce
MakerDesigner. Art Director. Geek.
A side project personal to me, Unwritten Rules Encyclopedia, is live! It was a labor of passion between me and 20+ friends and colleagues over 7 months! Reaching a tipping point last year of witnessing the horrific deaths, harassment, and just casual racism directed towards Black people in this country, we wanted to express our frustration at all of it in a meaningful way. A lot of people have heard the word "privilege" and have such a strong negative or ambivalent reaction to it. But what is the inverse of that? That's what this is about. I know myself, my family, friends have experienced these rules that have controlled and guided my life for as long as I could remember. So long, in fact, that I believed they were normal and warped my sense of reality. Let's change that. All we're asking is for you to take a look at this project with an open heart & mind and not only find empathy but look inside yourself and discover how you can erase these rules through simple actions and behaviors in your everyday life. And if you find value in what you see, please share. Thank you. Follow the Instagram for updates, @ unwrittenrulesproject.
Share