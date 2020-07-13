Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Kushagra Agarwal
Maker
Hi PH, Very excited to launch the second version of Unwind, which introduces a lot of new features and improvement. Unwind is a refreshing, delightful, and distraction-free mindful breathing app to help you with meditation and get you through the day. Unwind solves three problems: - You just woke up, and you don’t feel fresh even after 6-8 hours of sleep. - You are stressed, can’t focus, or concentrate. - You are unable to keep calm and fall asleep. Unwind does that by using a combination of breathing exercises and background ambiances. The three different breathing exercises tackle each problem uniquely, and you can feel the results instantly. Ambiances help you when you want a change of surroundings and want to sort of escape for a while. The combination of breathing exercises with the ambiance of your choice becomes very powerful. For the past couple of months, I’d been working on an independent Watch app for Unwind, which has the same three exercises, but it has an added benefit. The Watch app shows you the change in your heart rate after you finish your session. While performing a breathing exercise on your Watch, you don’t have to look at the screen at all—you’ll know when to breathe in, breathe out, and hold by feeling the haptic touches on your wrist. The heart rate change data will also be shown in the iPhone app if you perform your breathing exercises while wearing your Apple Watch. After testing it with several users over a couple of weeks, I can confidently say that Unwind works wonders to calm you down in stressful situations + help you fall asleep quicker. The data also syncs to the iOS counterpart app automatically if you want to see the stats/history in detail. I’d love to hear your thoughts. Thank you!
Upvote (1)Share