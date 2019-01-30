Unwelch is a friendly betting app where you can challenge your friends and track who has more foresight.
You can create a bet, share it with who you want and later decide who won. After some bets everyone thinks they have won more bets than anyone else, and that’s when you can access your stats and see who is the real nostradamus.
