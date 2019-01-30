Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → unwelch

unwelch

Web app for friendly betting

Unwelch is a friendly betting app where you can challenge your friends and track who has more foresight.

You can create a bet, share it with who you want and later decide who won. After some bets everyone thinks they have won more bets than anyone else, and that’s when you can access your stats and see who is the real nostradamus.

Reviews

Luis Rodríguez
Sebastien Phlix
Diego Sanchez
 +11 reviews
Helpful

Discussion

Hunter
David Sancho
David Sancho
Makers
David Sancho
David Sancho
Gerard Abelló
Gerard Abelló
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.