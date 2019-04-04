Use the language you know and love to deploy static sites and dynamic web applications with ease.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
LeandroMakerPro@leandro8209 · Co-founder, Unubo
Around the world, the number of people that code is increasing. In 2018 alone, 23 million people worldwide were developers, according to a study by Evans Data Corporation. Part of this can be evidenced right here on Product Hunt, with new stuff being launched all the time. Considering this explosion of people making awesome things, deploying something on a server is still an incomplete experience: AWS is a headache. DigitalOcean is great, but you’re on your own in managing it. Heroku gets expensive, fast. Now (Zeit) is serverless only. Netlify only supports static sites. There are more solutions on the market of course, but they all leave us wanting more. We thought to ourselves: “Why isn’t there a reasonably priced cloud platform, that is super simple yet powerful, without being crazy expensive? Oh, and we want it to support static sites as well as dynamic web apps. Can’t forget about deploying straight from GitHub, plus the ability to use your favourite coding language thrown in for good measure. As we’re really inspired by things that are well designed, it needs to look and feel good too - UX needs to be the focus, not an afterthought. Why doesn’t this exist?” With this being quite an extensive wish list, we decided to turn wishful thinking into reality, and build it ourselves. Unubo Cloud exists to simplify the process of deploying web applications. We want you to focus on making, whilst we take care of everything else. It’s free to get started. Oh, and don’t worry - we won’t put your app to sleep 😉
Upvote Share·