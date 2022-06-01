We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Untitled UI Icons

1,100+ free Figma icons for modern UI design.

Free
Untitled UI Icons are the ultimate free icon library for Figma. A clean, consistent, and neutral icon library crafted specifically for modern UI design. Made for Figma, in Figma.
Launched in Design Tools, User Experience, Developer Tools by
About this launch
was hunted by
Jordan Hughes
in Design Tools, User Experience, Developer Tools. Made by
Jordan Hughes
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
is rated 5/5by 1 user. This is Untitled UI Icons — 1,100+ FREE icons's first launch.
Upvotes
87
Vote chart
Comments
42
Vote chart
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#13