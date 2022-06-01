Sign In
Ranked #4 for today
Untitled UI Icons
1,100+ free Figma icons for modern UI design.
Free
Untitled UI Icons are the ultimate free icon library for Figma. A clean, consistent, and neutral icon library crafted specifically for modern UI design. Made for Figma, in Figma.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
by
Untitled UI Icons — 1,100+ FREE icons
About this launch
Untitled UI Icons by
Untitled UI Icons — 1,100+ FREE icons
was hunted by
Jordan Hughes
in
Design Tools
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jordan Hughes
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
Untitled UI Icons — 1,100+ FREE icons
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Untitled UI Icons — 1,100+ FREE icons's first launch.
Upvotes
87
Comments
42
Daily rank
#4
Weekly rank
#13
