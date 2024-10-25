Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Untitled
Untitled
An encrypted text/plain editor
Visit
Upvote 6
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
An encrypted version of the text/plain editor for secure text handling. File Extension: The file extension is .etxt, representing Encrypted Text.
Launched in
Productivity
by
Untitled
About this launch
Untitled
An Encrypted Text/Plain Editor
0
reviews
7
followers
Follow for updates
Untitled by
Untitled
was hunted by
Bin Hua
in
Productivity
. Made by
Bin Hua
. Featured on October 26th, 2024.
Untitled
is not rated yet. This is Untitled's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report