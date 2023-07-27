Products
Home
→
Product
→
Unthread
Unthread
AI-powered customer support over Slack
Unthread helps companies to scale up support on Slack. We automatically track new conversations, tag & prioritize them, and can generate or suggest responses with AI.
Launched in
Customer Success
Customer Communication
Artificial Intelligence
by
Unthread
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"We'd love to hear what you think – let us know if you have ideas on how this can help your team"
The makers of Unthread
About this launch
Unthread
AI Customer Support over Slack
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Unthread by
Unthread
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Tom Bachant
. Featured on July 31st, 2023.
Unthread
is not rated yet. This is Unthread's first launch.
Upvotes
23
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
