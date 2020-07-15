Unsubscriber by Polymail

Discussion
Brandon Shin
Maker
Hey ProductHunt, Brandon from Polymail here! We wanted to build a simple way for people to clean up their inbox and control their emails without having their data sold to marketing intelligence firms. Over 1/4 of users that came into Polymail reported inboxes filled with tens of thousands messages, and a bunch of unwanted newsletters and subscriptions accumulated over the years. It was a super daunting task to even think about cleaning up their inbox. We wanted to do two things to help these users 1. Easily see email subscriptions and remove the ones you don't want 2. Clean up these emails, and older emails to get your inbox into a manageable state. You’ll get a weekly digest of all the emails that were blocked from your inbox, and you’ll be able to hit inbox zero in minutes! Now we're excited to open the Beta up to everyone here at Product Hunt! Currently you can only sign up using a Google account through the Unsubscriber site, but if you sign up through Polymail and add an account, it will work with all major email providers (Google, Office 365, iCloud and IMAP) Excited to hear your thoughts and look forward to your feedback!
