Ricardo Sawir
Maker
Hi, friends. I had a job where I needed to crop images from site like Unsplash to be put on a website. I need to extract the model from the background (A.K.A remove the background). And I hope that there's some kind of Unsplash for this kind of isolated images. And so I put up a website and put all of my last cropped images to the site. All the works listed here were done with human eye (hello, my eyes 😃) , cropped by hand using a graphic editing software. I think there's a time I would like to get images cropped using human eye rather than using AI. Now I know there are a lot of other products in this space already (including some really great ones featured right here on Product Hunt), but I think, it would be nice if I just get the result already and decide if it really worths my money. So, my goal with Unstock was to provide isolated stocks ready to be used (hence you get a PNG and a PSD file). I'm sure there's plenty of room for improvement, please let me know what you think 👍🏻
