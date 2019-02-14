Unsquared 2.0

Unsquared is the coolest and most convenient way to post your panoramas on Instagram. It is back with a new version: new year, new face!
Reviews
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
EgeMaker@grm_ege · Founder, Unsquared
Unsquared appeared on ProductHunt on July 5th 2017, and ranked 4th app of the day. It is now back with a complete redesign, where design changes followed these three main ideas: Instagram: Unsquared caters only to Instagram users. Simplicity: Unsquared does the job it promises within seconds and without hassle. Smoothness: The resulting pieces are accurately cut and provide a seamless swiping experience on an Instagram post. Whether you've used Unsquared before or not, I would love to have your feedback! You can check out creative content from Unsquared users on Instagram under the hashtags #unsqrd #unsquared, and you can check out the official account @unsqrd ! Cheers 🍻, Ege
Upvote Share·