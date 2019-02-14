Log InSign up
Unsquared 2.0

An easy way to post your panoramas on Instagram

Unsquared is the coolest and most convenient way to post your panoramas on Instagram. It is back with a new version: new year, new face!


Ege
Unsquared appeared on ProductHunt on July 5th 2017, and ranked 4th app of the day. It is now back with a complete redesign, where design changes followed these three main ideas: Instagram: Unsquared caters only to Instagram users. Simplicity: Unsquared does the job it promises within seconds and without hassle. Smoothness: The resulting pieces are accurately cut and provide a seamless swiping experience on an Instagram post. Whether you've used Unsquared before or not, I would love to have your feedback! You can check out creative content from Unsquared users on Instagram under the hashtags #unsqrd #unsquared, and you can check out the official account @unsqrd ! Cheers 🍻, Ege
