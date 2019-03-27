Unspent gives you simple yet powerful tools to help you keep an eye on crypto-assets you own and the larger crypto markets.
Automatic imports, total portfolio value, price alerts, risk management, analyzing asset performance and volatility, price correlation…
Reviews
- Pros:
I use unspent as an early user for some months now, and it's the first tool I use that have all I need to manage and follow my cryptos.Cons:
no iOS app for now, but I believe it's coming
- Automatic import of eth / exchanges
- Great portfolio following pages over time
- Powerful tools to analyze my portfolio
- Pair price alerts
These are the features I use on a daily basis but there are many more!Raphaël Philippe Prat has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Philippe MassetMaker@_pioul
Hi, I’m Philippe Masset, the creator of Unspent. I’ve been interested in Bitcoin and crypto for a long time, and I’ve started working on Unspent in 2018 as a way to actively contribute to the ecosystem. Bitcoin, and many other projects, embody a transformative movement of decentralization and democratization of some crucial aspects of how our societies work. I want Unspent, in its own way, to make this movement more approachable, to make it easier to understand projects, markets, and what it means to be financially invested in them. Unspent provides tools that are both informational and educational in purpose; even more than seeing your portfolio’s worth in the blink of an eye, Unspent is meant to save you time and efforts, automatically synchronizing with your exchanges and wallets, surfacing relevant information and insights to help you make the decisions that are right for you. Unspent is meant to be simple and powerful at the same time, helping you answer questions you ask yourself about your portfolio, whether you're a newcomer or an advanced user: if there's anything I could make better or simpler for you, please let me know, I'd love to hear about it! 🎁A gift for you! To celebrate Unspent's launch on Product Hunt, I'd love to give a free year of Unspent Pro (which gives access to advanced features for power users) to anyone leaving a comment here :) I'll reply with a code and instructions for how to use it! This offer is only available for 48 hours after this post's publication time – feel free to share it with any of your friends who'd like to discover Unspent too, the more the merrier!
