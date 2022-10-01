Products
Home
→
Product
→
Unslept
Ranked #10 for today
Unslept
Slept-on metalcore albums texted out every Friday.
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Give us your number, we send you music to check out, then we discuss the album in Discord. Listen deeply. Discuss intently. Never sleep on music again.
Launched in
Music
,
Tech
,
Community
by
Unslept
About this launch
Unslept
Slept-on metalcore albums texted out every Friday.
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Unslept by
Unslept
was hunted by
Tregg
in
Music
,
Tech
,
Community
. Made by
Tregg
and
Matt Curtis
. Featured on October 9th, 2022.
Unslept
is not rated yet. This is Unslept's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#250
