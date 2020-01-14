Unshort.link protects your privacy by being a proxy between you and the shortlink services.
simon_frey_eu
Maker
I did build the link unshorten service unshort.link to protect me against link shorteners (e.g. bitly, tinycc) tracking me, if there are any question regarding unshort.link coming up I am happy to answer them here in the comments 🥰 ⏩ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝘂𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁.𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗱𝗼? The server accesses the shortlinks (e.g. https://tinyurl.com/qlhjpjn) for you and directly redirects you to the long url of it. By doing so, the shortlink service can't track you as they only see the IP address of unshort.link. It acts as proxy between you and the service. On top of that, it removes known tracking parameters (e.g. utm_source) and checks the sites against a blacklist. ⏩ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗱𝗼 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲? It is their reason to exist. People shorten the urls to track how often that url was opened, by whom, from which countries,.... This can be interesting data for someone sharing a link, but it affects you privacy and I think that should not be that way. ⏩ 𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗜 𝗯𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘂𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁.𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗺𝗲? To be 100% honest, you can't. There is no technical solution which could help me to show you that I am not tracking you. I have no interest in tracking you! But if you are really skeptical you can host the unshort service yourself. It is GPLv3 and can be found on https://github.com/simonfrey/uns... You than can configure the Firefox & Chrome extension to use your server instead of mine and than you are sure no one apart from yourself tracks you. Keep in mind that the service works as proxy and a proxy is more secure if a lot of people use it. So invite your friends to your self hosted server and you should be good.
