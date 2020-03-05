Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Benjamin Grössing
Maker
Hi Producthunt & thanks for hunting us @__tosh We're excited to launch Unscreen today, a tool to remove the background of any GIF or video in seconds. Built on top of the tech of remove.bg, we've focused a lot on temporal consistency and smoothing for a good quality result, and heavily optimized for speed. Unscreen removes the background of any video or GIF and you can easily add a new one as well. Great for GIFs! We're here to answer your questions :)
UpvoteShare