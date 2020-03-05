  1. Home
Unscreen

Remove Video Backgrounds 100% Automatically

#5 Product of the DayToday
Producing background-free video used to require complex and fiddly techniques like chroma keying and greenscreens. With Unscreen you can record your footage anywhere, then simply get rid of the background. It's great for GIFs too!
Benjamin Grössing
Benjamin Grössing
Maker
Hi Producthunt & thanks for hunting us @__tosh We're excited to launch Unscreen today, a tool to remove the background of any GIF or video in seconds. Built on top of the tech of remove.bg, we've focused a lot on temporal consistency and smoothing for a good quality result, and heavily optimized for speed. Unscreen removes the background of any video or GIF and you can easily add a new one as well. Great for GIFs! We're here to answer your questions :)
