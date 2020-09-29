discussion
Matthew David Eierman
MakerConsultant, Entrepreneur, Advisor & Chef
We just launched Unscalable Acts (https://unscalableacts.com), a startup resource and lead generation directory. It’s got 6500+ free resources (articles, books, courses, free datasets, podcasts, tools) [https://www.unscalableacts.com/s...] as well as 90M paid premium records in our datasets that make the perfect sales leads. (Recently Funded Companies (Startups & GSA), S-1 & 10-K reporting, a huge directory of 25M records of press, investors, and companies with emails broken down by industry and state.) No matter your stage or industry, Unscalable Acts will have leads that will be of value to you. We offer a 3 Day Free Trial and I’ve attached a 80% off coupon at checkout [code = PH092080 ]. Exclusively for Product Hunt Fans. We also have a referral program that pays out 30% lifetime residuals. (90 Day Cookie, Net 45 Payout, Lifetime residuals as long as that customer is a customer.) You can sign up here... https://unscalable-acts.getrewar... before you forward this message. We have done some updating some of the site content since we submitted Unscalable Acts to Product Hunt. All Content is still there just a clearer focus on our Sales Insight Product on our homepage. All of our free content is now at the url: [https://www.unscalableacts.com/s...] Thank you for you time, Matthew Eierman Founder Https://www.unscalableacts.com @unscalableacts on twitter
