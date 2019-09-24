Discussion
Minjae Kim
Maker
Hello folks! 👋 I'm Minjae from Dsigner.io! We are developing a service where people can create and share collections of webpages. We were surprised by the fact that most of the highly ranked products at Product Hunt are just collections of 10-20 helpful webpages. We thought the process of collecting the webpage could be much simpler, just as you are saving it as a bookmark. So, we came up with this implementing this idea. I'm glad to hear you guys' thoughts!
