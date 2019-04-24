Unmailto
Magically copy mailto links & block the email client
Nothing is more frustrating than clicking an email address in your browser and it opens the email client. That’s why we made Unmailto a free chrome extension that makes mailto links copy-able, just exactly how they should be.
Yash BhardwajMaker@yash · Growth Hacker at Bounceless.io
We can tweet from the moon but whenever I click the mailto; links my e-mail client opens up and starts syncing my emails. Unmailto fixes this annoying problem and makes mailto links copy-able, just exactly how they should be. You can also open Gmail in one-click. We had a lot of fun building this as a side-project and want to make this chrome extension available to everyone for free :) It's our way of saying thank you and giving back to our community. Cheers, Yash
