Unlock is a protocol which enables creators to monetize their content with a few lines of code in a fully decentralized way.

Hey, Julien from the Unlock team here. This is obviously a very first version of this product but we think it is important to get it out there to receive feedback early on ;) If you'd like to try it out on a "real" site, i have added a members page on my blog http://ouvre-boite.com/members/ All of the proceeds will be be donated to SHE256 (a non profit which works at increasing diversity in the blockchain world), and I'll personally double that ;)
