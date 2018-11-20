Unlock intelligently locks and unlocks your Mac. Unlike others, it is incredibly reliable in day-to-day use and does not require pairing with your iOS device. And it is feature packed to make it as seamless as possible.
Features
✅ Seamless
✅Smart lock
✅Proactive Locking
✅Video Playback Detection
✅Smart Battery Saving
✅Lazy Unlock
✅Guided Access
Pawan DixitMaker@pawan_dixit1 · A Creative App Developer
Hey guys we are launching Unlock 😀. A Mac smart unlocking app that just works. Unlike other smart locks in the market, We bet you will be amazed by how reliable this can be. Unlock does not require to pair your iOS device, you simply have to place your device near your Mac and select it on the screen and you are done. You can download it from Mac store right now. Here, some of the features included in Unlock that makes it perfect companion for you Mac in day-to-day use: ✅ Seamless and Un-intrusive ✅Smart lock that works without glitches ✅Proactive Locking ✅Video Playback Detection ✅Smart Battery Saving ✅Lazy Unlock ✅Guided Access ✅Notification on iPhone when Mac gets locked ✅Check status of Lock on iPhone ✅Lock and unlock remotely from iPhone Tell us what you think! 😀 Unlock intelligently locks and unlocks your Mac. Unlike others, it is incredibly reliable in day-to-day use and does not require pairing with your iOS device. Setting it up is really easy, you just keep your iOS device near your Mac and click to select the device that pops up. It is feature packed to make it as seamless as possible. Features 1. Smart Lock - locks your Mac magically when you are not around and unlocks as soon as you want to use it. You can use your personal device like phone or watch to enable smart lock. It does not require pairing, just keep you phone near your Mac to enable smart lock. 2. Proactive Locking: It can sense you as you walk away and locks your Mac immediately. 3. Smart Battery Saving: Puts you screen to sleep when you are not using it to save battery when locked. This saves battery whole day without you noticing it. As soon as you come back your Mac wakes up from sleep ready for you exactly where you left off. 4. Video Playback Detection: When you walk away it locks your Mac but it does not sleep the display if Video playback is going on so if someone else is watching a movie they keep watching but wont be able to access anything else on you Mac. 5. Lazy Unlock: Unlock is made so that you don't notice it working in the background keeping your privacy. But for you to develop a piece of mind that your Mac was locked, it doesn't unlock till you try to use it. And as soon as you try to use your Mac, it immediately unlocks your Mac and focuses back to the app you are working on making sure there is no resistance to productivity. 6. Seamless and Unintrusive: There is no lock screen and there is no password field. Unlock disables keyboard and mouse inputs to your Mac when locked. 8. Manual Lock: You can manually lock your Mac from the menubar menu. This requires a manual unlock. 9. Soft Lock: When you want to manually lock your Mac and want your Mac to be unlocked using smart lock, press control+option+command to soft lock which will unlock when you get back to your Mac. 10. Remote Notification: If you install companion iOS app you also receive notification to let you know when your Mac was locked. Also, you can check the lock status of your Mac from anywhere and also lock it remotely. Also, Guided Access is added so that you can allow only specific areas of the screen to be accessible, for example, you can allow access to a single app on your Mac or allow access to a specific part of an app on your Mac. Here is the companion iPhone app for this app: Unlock Remote - https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/...
Anthony Painter@a12rj · operations, investor, problem solver
@pawan_dixit1 how are you different/compare from SAASPASS? Are you planning on an enterprise version or mainly targeting individual users? Thank you
Pawan DixitMaker@pawan_dixit1 · A Creative App Developer
@a12rj Have not used SAASPASS yet. But what we can tell from other proximity solutions, they are not so reliable. This one focuses on reliability and peace of mind while being very simple to use. And focuses on use cases that really matter in day-to-day use. Yes, we are mainly targeting individual users.
