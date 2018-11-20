Unlock intelligently locks and unlocks your Mac. Unlike others, it is incredibly reliable in day-to-day use and does not require pairing with your iOS device. And it is feature packed to make it as seamless as possible.

Features

✅ Seamless

✅Smart lock

✅Proactive Locking

✅Video Playback Detection

✅Smart Battery Saving

✅Lazy Unlock

✅Guided Access