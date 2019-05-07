Log InSign up
Unleash Hosted

Manage feature roll-out. Reduce risk and increase speed.

Unleash gives you great overview of all feature toggles across all your applications. You decide who is exposed to which feature.
Ivar ØsthusMaker@ivar_osthus
Hi all, I have been building Unleash as open source over many years. I have gotten a few requests to provide it as a service, and now I finally made the move. I hope this will make it easier for more companies to take advantage of Unleash and simplify how they work with software. I also hope to get much closer to the users of Unleash, and use that insight to improve the product.
Anders S@anderssv · Hacker at Porterbuddy in Oslo
Will you do a Heroku addon? :) Would be awesome.
