Unleash Hosted

Unleash gives you great overview of all feature toggles across all your applications. You decide who is exposed to which feature.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Ivar ØsthusMaker@ivar_osthus
Hi all, I have been building Unleash as open source over many years. I have gotten a few requests to provide it as a service, and now I finally made the move. I hope this will make it easier for more companies to take advantage of Unleash and simplify how they work with software. I also hope to get much closer to the users of Unleash, and use that insight to improve the product.
Upvote (1)Share·
Anders S@anderssv · Hacker at Porterbuddy in Oslo
Will you do a Heroku addon? :) Would be awesome.
Upvote Share·