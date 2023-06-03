Products
Home
Product
Universis
Universis
AI college admission counsellor (chat + AI essay review)
Universis is your very own AI College Admission Counselor that provides you with personalized guidance to get into the college of your dreams! Ask it anything, let it review your college essays, and get the most up-to-date information.
Launched in
Education
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
Universis for Admissions
About this launch
Universis for Admissions
Your AI College Admission Counselor (Chat + AI Essay Review)
Universis by
Universis for Admissions
was hunted by
Hemesh
in
Education
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Hemesh
,
Siddharth Pilli
and
Suchit Gangishetty
. Featured on June 4th, 2023.
Universis for Admissions
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Universis for Admissions's first launch.
