Hey all, Joe here, the founder at Universe. We released a major update to our product today and I wanted to share some context. When we first launched Universe, it was a single-page site builder (and those sites couldn't even scroll!). Most people laughed at the idea of a building a website from your phone. But what we've heard from our creators over and over was that they wanted to create more. The problem is that, at its core, our app wasn't designed to support a site with many pages, so simple things like reordering pages became nearly impossible. With this update, that all changes. Universe 3 is a new *chassis* for our app, both the front-facing parts and the underlying technology that supports it. It's all about building unique and complex multi-page sites super easily. First, we needed a new way of presenting these pages on the web that supported lightweight creation and browsing. Traditional tab-based navigation (like About, Contact) limits pages to more static content, so we created a new format called Timeline, which allows you to add pages to your site that swipe, like a magazine or an Instagram Story, with the latest page showing at the top of the stack. It's a new format for what a website can be (see mine for example: https://joe.onuniverse.com). The result is that you can use the same grid editor to make everything from a lightweight "post" to a full online store. This is unlike other web builders which are either blogging-focused CMSes (like Tumblr or Wordpress) or more static site builders (like Squarespace or Wix). Second, we had to rethink the app's UI to support creating and organizing these pages really flexibly. We needed to bring the same modularity that we offer within pages (within the grid) to the sites themselves (an arrangement of grids). Lastly, to support this new kind of site creation, we rearchitected the technology under the hood to support this structure and unlock a future of infinitely nested pages. You can have see it in action here: https://youtu.be/RrzhB7bDT14 and download it from the App Store here: http://apple.co/Universe I welcome your feedback! Joe
