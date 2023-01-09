Products
Home
→
Product
→
Universal Project Management v2.0
Ranked #15 for today
Universal Project Management v2.0
Take control of your projects
30% OFF
•
Payment Required
This Notion template helps you take control of your projects and tasks, and track the budget, time and progress of your projects.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
by
Universal Project Management v2.0
About this launch
Universal Project Management v2.0
Take control of your projects
Universal Project Management v2.0 by
Universal Project Management v2.0
was hunted by
Dima Groshev
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
,
Notion
. Made by
Dima Groshev
. Featured on January 10th, 2023.
Universal Project Management v2.0
is not rated yet. This is Universal Project Management v2.0's first launch.
Upvotes 4
4
Comments 1
1
Day rank #15
#15
Week rank #54
#54
Report