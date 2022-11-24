Products
Home
→
Product
→
Universal Data: Airtable
Collect your Airtable data
Visit
Upvote 16
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Universal Data: Airtable is a simple ETL to replicate your airtable data, in a clean and affordable way.
Launched in
Analytics
,
Data
,
Business Intelligence
by
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
Universal Data: Airtable by
was hunted by
Benjamin Derville
in
Analytics
,
Data
,
Business Intelligence
. Made by
Benjamin Derville
. Featured on November 24th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Universal Data: Airtable's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
1
Day rank
#29
Week rank
#186
Report