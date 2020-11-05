  1. Home
All-in-one startup platform to find jobs, mentors, & more.

Powered by Harness - The Univa.ai platform provides access to a network of 8k+ members. You can find jobs/internships, build teams, meet co-founders, gain support for your ideas, lend your expertise to others, discover startup resources/funding & more!
Undergrad Navy veteran unites campus entrepreneursJeremy Hammer, a US Navy veteran and aspiring entrepreneur, and his mentor, Akash Bakshi, an assistant director of technology analysis and marketing for UC Berkeley. (Photo: Jim Block) From 2012 to 2016, Jeremy Hammer was working as a radar technician on the naval destroyer USS John McCain, stationed in Yokosuka, Japan.
Helping You Understand Univa (And Why LinkedIn Isn't Enough)What is Univa? That's the first question this title raises. We've answered this question to differing degrees in previous posts, but we thought it be good to give an entire blog over to this question. We want to clearly lay out Univa's beauty-making features. In other words, we want to tell you about our platform, Univa.
Here are the 15 companies presenting at Alchemist Accelerator's first fully digital demo dayAs with just about any big gathering, the traditional approach to Demo Day - in which a startup incubator debuts all of its latest companies to a huge room full of investors - has been put on hold until further notice. Instead, more and more accelerators are taking Demo Day fully digital.
Hello, fellow Hunters! My name is Jeremy Hammer, Co-Founder & CEO of Harness! 🚀 Thank you @chrismessina for hunting our product! We couldn’t be more excited to intro our all-in-one platform to find jobs, mentors, startup resources, & more! 🌱 As an entrepreneur myself, I care deeply about making sure entrepreneurs world-wide are resourced. A big task, I know. Knowing that entrepreneurs are usually characterized by their lack of resources—hence the need for “boot strapping,” “fundraising,” and working long hours—I had to come up with a solution that was scalable and sustainable. Meet our solution and your platform: Univa.ai Univa is an online platform designed for entrepreneurs, innovators and creatives to ensure they have the resources they need. Its intentionally designed to promote a serious environment for students, staff, faculty, and alumni of universities and colleges around the world. Univa has ５core features: 👩🏻‍💼 Mentoring: Univa facilitates mentorship relationships by allowing its user to indicate whether they’re open to mentoring or looking for a mentor. 💼 Jobs: Univa’s appeal to the start-up world allows users to search hundreds of jobs on the platform from start-ups actively hiring for part-time, full-time, internship and founder roles. 💡 Start-Ups: Univa provides space for start-ups specifically to form a profile, designate their product stage, post jobs, connect to investors, and make their company known. 💬 Chat Channels: Chat channels represents Univa’s place for its thousands of users to connect, discuss, ask questions, and ideate together. 📑 Resources: Univa has a special tab dedicated to sharing mores specific resources like legal templates and event promotions to empower Univa’s users in their entrepreneurial journey. Our team is working from all around the world to make sure that entrepreneurs and innovators around the world have the resources they need! To inspiring more and more innovation and entrepreneurship! Thanks for hunting Univa!
Seems well created but I never received the confirmation email... Maybe some inputs are needed ? Keep going !! :)
@raphael_t Thanks for checking us out! I went ahead and verified your email on our end. Please try logging in again and I'll make sure we work out that error. Really appreciate your feedback and support!!
@raphael_t @jeremy_hammer1 Thanks I'm on it Will try to give more feedbacks on the app asap :)
