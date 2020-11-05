discussion
Hello, fellow Hunters! My name is Jeremy Hammer, Co-Founder & CEO of Harness! 🚀 Thank you @chrismessina for hunting our product! We couldn’t be more excited to intro our all-in-one platform to find jobs, mentors, startup resources, & more! 🌱 As an entrepreneur myself, I care deeply about making sure entrepreneurs world-wide are resourced. A big task, I know. Knowing that entrepreneurs are usually characterized by their lack of resources—hence the need for “boot strapping,” “fundraising,” and working long hours—I had to come up with a solution that was scalable and sustainable. Meet our solution and your platform: Univa.ai Univa is an online platform designed for entrepreneurs, innovators and creatives to ensure they have the resources they need. Its intentionally designed to promote a serious environment for students, staff, faculty, and alumni of universities and colleges around the world. Univa has ５core features: 👩🏻💼 Mentoring: Univa facilitates mentorship relationships by allowing its user to indicate whether they’re open to mentoring or looking for a mentor. 💼 Jobs: Univa’s appeal to the start-up world allows users to search hundreds of jobs on the platform from start-ups actively hiring for part-time, full-time, internship and founder roles. 💡 Start-Ups: Univa provides space for start-ups specifically to form a profile, designate their product stage, post jobs, connect to investors, and make their company known. 💬 Chat Channels: Chat channels represents Univa’s place for its thousands of users to connect, discuss, ask questions, and ideate together. 📑 Resources: Univa has a special tab dedicated to sharing mores specific resources like legal templates and event promotions to empower Univa’s users in their entrepreneurial journey. Our team is working from all around the world to make sure that entrepreneurs and innovators around the world have the resources they need! To inspiring more and more innovation and entrepreneurship! Thanks for hunting Univa!
Seems well created but I never received the confirmation email... Maybe some inputs are needed ? Keep going !! :)
@raphael_t Thanks for checking us out! I went ahead and verified your email on our end. Please try logging in again and I'll make sure we work out that error. Really appreciate your feedback and support!!
@raphael_t @jeremy_hammer1 Thanks I'm on it Will try to give more feedbacks on the app asap :)