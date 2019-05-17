A sleek and neat unit converter for android. It simply works, there are options for a light/dark theme and some more customizations.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Avi ParshanMaker@avi_parshan · Android Developer, YouTuber
Welcome to unitMeasure, your new home for converting measurements. We have a programmer section for conversions between binary, decimal, octal and hexadecimal numbers. In addition, there are over a hundred different units that span over 13 categories of choices.
Upvote Share·