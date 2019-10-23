Discussion
Stu Green
Maker
Hey everyone! I'm excited to announce the relaunch of Uniteable, a tool designed to help take your meetings to task! The idea is that you connect Uniteable to your Google Calendar, create meeting agendas for your existing events, then send the takeaways from the meeting directly to Asana with the click of a button. Please let me know what you think, and I'll be happy to give out some freebies if you message me.
