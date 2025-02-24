Launches
Unite 6 for macOS
This is a launch from BZG
Unite 6 for macOS
Turn any website into a Mac app
Discover Unite 6 by BZG, the ultimate tool for turning website into native macOS apps. Experience enhanced speed, improved customization, and seamless integration with your Mac.
Mac
Menu Bar Apps
Apple
BZG
Great apps for Apple devices
4.62 out of 5.0
Unite 6 for macOS by
BZG
was hunted by
Binyamin Goldman
in
Mac
Menu Bar Apps
Apple
. Made by
Binyamin Goldman
. Featured on March 3rd, 2025.
BZG
is rated
4.6/5 ★
by 52 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2017.