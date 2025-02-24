Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Unite 6 for macOS
This is a launch from BZG
See 12 previous launches
Unite 6 for macOS

Unite 6 for macOS

Turn any website into a Mac app
Discover Unite 6 by BZG, the ultimate tool for turning website into native macOS apps. Experience enhanced speed, improved customization, and seamless integration with your Mac.
Launch tags:
MacMenu Bar AppsApple

Meet the team

Unite 6 for macOS gallery image
Unite 6 for macOS gallery image
Unite 6 for macOS gallery image
Unite 6 for macOS gallery image
Unite 6 for macOS gallery image
About this launch
BZG
BZG
Great apps for Apple devices
4.62 out of 5.0
58
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Unite 6 for macOS by
BZG
was hunted by
Binyamin Goldman
in Mac, Menu Bar Apps, Apple. Made by
Binyamin Goldman
. Featured on March 3rd, 2025.
BZG
is rated 4.6/5 by 52 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2017.