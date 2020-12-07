Unite 4 for macOS

discussion
Binyamin Goldman
Maker
Founder and CEO of BZG Inc.
Hello Hunters! Today we're launching Unite 4, the biggest update to Unite since the first release three years ago. This update includes the first ever redesign for the in-app experience, an all new creation tool with icon customization features, web notification support, keychain access, pro tools, dock slices, and much more! The update is a result of six months of development and is built from the ground up for Big Sur. We hope you'll give it a look and let us know your thoughts! Here are a few free codes for those who get here early! I may drop some more later in the day. 226A5026-8E3709E4-CB441E43-CF0BC068-FF2EBBE8 B9F5B976-5D293078-7256718C-F9D98A87-0C53509B D656B930-719049FF-54BE97E5-7BFB5AA4-93483565 BB5CF3E8-1EDDE58D-72991124-C8FB33C3-A17619B5 The best way to support the project though is to buy a license, and for the next week, you can get 20% off any Unite order when you use the code 'ProductHunt' at checkout! Thank you again for reading and taking a look! Binyamin
