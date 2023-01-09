Sign in
UniTaskr
A workforce of students for tasks and jobs.
UniTaskr is a platform that connects brands and individuals with 225,000 students, to get things done and hire young talent. We are also the World's largest network of nano-influencers, and partner with global brands to help with student marketing.
Marketing
,
Education
,
Tech
by
UniTaskr
About this launch
UniTaskr
A workforce of students for tasks and jobs.
UniTaskr by
UniTaskr
was hunted by
Oliver Jacobs
in
Marketing
,
Education
,
Tech
. Made by
Oliver Jacobs
and
Joseph Black
. Featured on January 9th, 2023.
UniTaskr
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is UniTaskr's first launch.
