Unit Notes for iOS

Nazir Dashtiev
Hi Product Hunt 👋, My name is Nazir, I'm one of Unit makers. In 2016 my co-founder and I started to work, as a side project, on the app that should bring some new concepts and modern features into note-taking space, which didn't have much innovation in the last decades. Back in 2016, almost all the apps on the market were using the pretty old concept – a digital version of the classic typewriter. Today we see some new apps are trying to bring fresh ideas and change the status quo (and we love it), but it's all still in early-stage. From the beginning, the main thing we wanted to exhibit was the idea that today, when there is an enormous amount of information around us, note-taking software should be not only a document editor but also should give us the ability to easily collect together different types of data and effectively manage it. The concept that in our opinion should solve this problem can be described as a combination of traditional document editor and the file management system. This concept could be modified in the future, but it's definitely the one we would like to start with. We decided to deliver the mobile app first. There were several reasons for that. First, mobile devices already are the main place where people spend their time and need well-optimized mobile products. Second, mobile devices give some new inputs on what you can do with the content. And third, it's better to build the product for a small screen and move it after to the bigger ones, rather than vice versa. In 2018 we've finally opened the app for beta-testers and a couple of months ago published it in the App Store. Today we're very excited to share it with Product Hunt community! Here’s a quick rundown of how it works: Everything in Unit is consist of independent content blocks, which we call 'elements'. Text, list item, to-do item, image, file, etc., all of them are separate elements. You can organize them however you want (even in hierarchical structures), easily arrange using gestures, set different properties for each element and more. 🗓 We have a lot of plans - e.g. add new types of elements (audio, maps, video, code, etc.), release apps for other popular platforms, make integrations with third-party services and more. You can always visit our public product roadmap and check what we're working on. ✍️ But before move ahead, we're really looking forward to your feedback. It's very important for us. Please let us know if you have any feedback or questions. We would be happy to answer. 🎁 Bonus: We have an offer specially for PH users. For everyone who will send us any feedback about the app (it could be really short) by emailing support@unit.ms or messaging us through our in-app chat and add a secret set of emojis '😺✍️🎁' into the text, we'll give a special bonus - additional 500 elements and 1GB of storage. Thank you for your attention, feedback and up-votes.
FYI - Sorry, but service is not available at the moment. Our engineering team is already notified and working on this problem. Getting that when trying to register
