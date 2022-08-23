Products
Unique Venture Clubs
Unique Venture Clubs
Democratizing investing and asset management
Unique Venture Clubs (Unique.vc) is a platform that allows people to quickly and securely pool resources, establish customizable on-chain governance structures and collectively own assets without knowing a single line of code.
Crypto
DAO
Blockchain
Unique Venture Clubs
Unique Venture Clubs
Democratizing investing and asset management
