Uniqe
Ranked #14 for today
Uniqe
Certify your account and receive your social NFT certificate
Uniqe delivers to you the NFTs that prove you own your handles on various social media, acting as the link between your public identities and your Ethereum addresses.
Launched in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
NFT
by
Uniqe
About this launch
Uniqe
Certify your account and receive your social NFT certificate
Uniqe by
Uniqe
was hunted by
Aditya
in
Crypto
,
Web3
,
NFT
. Made by
Edouard Ouvrard
,
remi lanoes
,
Steve Grosbois
,
Antonin Deniau
,
Valentin Brosseau
and
Pauline Plasson
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
Uniqe
is not rated yet. This is Uniqe's first launch.
Upvotes 26
26
Comments 3
3
Day rank #14
#14
Week rank #90
#90
